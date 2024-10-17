Eric Hovde to Newsmax: Staying on Issues Keeps Wis. Senate Race Close

Wisconsin Republican Eric Hovde, challenging two-term incumbent Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin, told Newsmax on Thursday about how he has stuck close to his liberal opponent in the polls.

A recent poll by the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the campaign arm of Senate Republicans, showed Hovde with a 48%-47% lead over Baldwin, the first time internal polling showed him ahead. The poll was revealed in a leaked memo reported Monday by Politico, stating "Hovde has a clear opportunity to continue his growth and consolidate support while driving Baldwin's negatives up and her position on the ballot down."

The Cook Political Report shows the race to be a toss-up.

"Sen. Baldwin, she has always tried to run as a moderate back in the state, very different from what her actual voting record is," Hovde told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "So, what's happened is I've been staying on issues that matter to the people of Wisconsin, like inflation, what's happened to their purchasing power, what's happened with the open border, talking about our healthcare crisis.

"She's just spent enormous amounts of money making attack ads, but now she's starting to be exposed for really who she is. So, that is what's closed the polls. And now it [is] basically a jump-ball."

The race is one of many Senate contests in key battleground states. With Republicans likely to regain control of the Senate in November, winning races in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan could help the GOP secure more cushion in the upper chamber of Congress.

"I feel really good about the race where we stand today," said Hovde, who is self-financing his campaign. "But look, these things are so expensive, talking about her race, she raises so much money from Wall Street, from Big Pharma, Big Tech. They have spent ungodly amounts of money attacking me literally since the day I've gotten in this race. Now I've made a big investment, and I'm not taking special interest money, so I have to rely on people like your viewers, people throughout the state. So, if they can go to EricHovde.com, send some money, that's helpful.

"But, you know, I'm just charging as hard as possible and working from morning to night. And she really doesn't get out there and do much. She hides from the press. She does very staged events and really doesn't address any of the real topics that people are struggling with."

