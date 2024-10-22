WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: senate | ads | blue wall | democrats | donald trump | voters | kamala harris

Senate Dems Distancing Their Campaigns From Biden-Harris

By    |   Tuesday, 22 October 2024 09:38 PM EDT

Vulnerable Senate Democrats in the so-called Blue Wall states have been distancing themselves from the Biden-Harris administration and going so far as to embrace the policies of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in the waning days of their reelection campaigns.

Democrat Sens. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, and Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who's running for the open Senate seat in Michigan, have appealed to Trump voters while turning their backs on the Democrat presidential nominee in the hopes of getting reelected, The Hill reported Tuesday.

Casey launched an ad last week embracing Trump's tariffs and saying he "bucked Biden to protect fracking." Baldwin launched an ad praising Trump for signing her "Made in America" bill.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) on Monday rebuked the senators for their hypocrisy.

"These Senate Democrats all voted to impeach President Trump twice, so it is surprising that they are now running ads praising his work as President. Disingenuousness aside, these are the type of ads you run if you think your nominee for president is going to lose," NRSC communications director Mike Berg said.

Slotkin began in August, running an ad touting Trump signing her law on drug prices, Axios reported.

Perhaps the two most vulnerable Democrat incumbent senators, Jon Tester in Montana and Sherrod Brown in Ohio, have done the same. Tester appealed to "lifelong Republicans" in an ad while Brown earlier this year touted a bill of his Trump signed to stop drugs at the border, according to Axios.

Polling in the three Blue Wall states shows Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris neck and neck. But in Pennsylvania, Casey's ad set out to frame himself as an independent.

"There's no party affiliation in Casey ads. I don't recall seeing any that say 'Democrat' or anything like that. He's running as an incumbent on his own record," Berwood Yost, director of the Center for Public Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall College told The Hill. "He's trying to distance himself a little bit from an administration that is viewed negatively by the most part. He doesn't want to be tied to that either through Biden or Harris," he said.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Vulnerable Senate Democrats in the Blue Wall states have been distancing themselves from the Biden-Harris administration and going so far as to embrace the policies of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in the waning days of their reelection campaigns.
senate, ads, blue wall, democrats, donald trump, voters, kamala harris, biden administration
360
2024-38-22
Tuesday, 22 October 2024 09:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved