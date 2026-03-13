SAVE Act Filibuster Fight Set for Next Week, Thune Says

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said he is setting up a high-profile floor fight next week over the SAVE America Act, a Republican elections bill that would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register for federal elections and a photo ID to vote.

Sparks will fly with Democrats who say the measure would make it harder for eligible Americans to cast ballots.

Thune cast the coming debate as both a policy fight and a political test.

"And next week, I will be bringing the SAVE America Act to the floor," he said Thursday. "And we will be having a full and robust debate."

He argued the bill rests on "commonsense policies" and said it would require voters "to demonstrate that they're eligible to vote, and that they are who they say they are when they go to do so."

The move aims to satisfy some Republicans urging Thune to restore the "talking filibuster," which would force Democrats to speak continuously to preserve the Senate's 60-vote rule.

He added, "I can't guarantee an outcome on this legislation. But I can guarantee that we are going to put Democrats on the record."

President Donald Trump recently endorsed the tactic on Truth Social, saying he "fully support[s]" using the "Filibuster, or Talking Filibuster," to pass the act.

The bill has already cleared the House, and its text would bar states from accepting and processing a federal voter registration application unless the applicant provides documentary proof of citizenship.

It would also impose a photo ID requirement for federal voting beginning in 2027, while directing states to create a process for applicants whose current names do not match their citizenship documents and to make reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities who use the federal mail registration form.

Democrats answered Friday with an argument aimed less at election security than at voter access.

Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said the proposal would "make it more difficult for millions of Americans to vote by upending decades of successfully administered and secure elections with untested, dangerous limitations on voter registration."

In a separate floor speech this week, Durbin called the bill "a solution in search of a problem" and said the current law already makes noncitizen voting in federal elections illegal.

The immediate question now is timing.

Thune indicated that the bill is expected next week; however, as of Thursday's adjournment, the Senate's official daily schedule showed the chamber would reconvene on Monday to address a judicial nomination, and deliberations on the Act had not yet been scheduled.

Federal law already makes it unlawful for noncitizens to vote in federal elections, and the national mail voter registration form already requires applicants to affirm they are U.S. citizens.