Sen. Collins Defies GOP on Iran War Powers Vote

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, broke with GOP leaders Thursday and voted to advance a war powers resolution on Iran, becoming the first Senate Republican to flip on the question one day before the 60-day legal deadline for President Donald Trump to obtain congressional authorization or wind down the war.

The motion, brought by Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., to discharge the resolution from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, failed in a 50-47 vote.

Collins and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., were the only Republicans to back it. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was the only Democrat to vote no. It was the sixth such defeat since the war began Feb. 28, and the first time Collins voted yes.

The 1973 War Powers Resolution requires the president to terminate hostilities 60 days after notifying Congress, unless Congress authorizes the use of force.

Trump sent that notification on March 2, two days after U.S. and Israeli forces began joint strikes. The window closes Friday. The law allows a 30-day extension only to wind down operations safely.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told the Senate Armed Services Committee the clock paused when the U.S. and Iran reached a ceasefire on April 8.

"We are in a ceasefire right now, which our understanding means the 60-day clock pauses or stops in a ceasefire," he said.

But Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., rejected that reading: "I do not believe the statute would support that."

The administration's interpretation is contested on its own side.

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., questioned whether the ceasefire even held, given continued hostilities.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said any pause argument should come to Congress in writing.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said the statute requires action at 60 days.

Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, said the law is clear that operations must begin winding down without authorization.

Although airstrikes have stopped, the U.S. military continues to enforce a blockade of Iranian ports, an action treated as an act of war under international law.

In a statement, Collins said the Constitution gives Congress an essential role in decisions of war and peace and that the 60-day deadline is "not a suggestion; it is a requirement."

She said further military action must have a clear mission, achievable goals, and a defined strategy, and that she voted to halt hostilities until the administration makes that case.

A path through Congress remains uncertain.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said she will introduce an authorization for the use of military force when the Senate returns May 11, with guardrails and reporting requirements.

"It's not a blank check," she said.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has not ruled out a floor vote on authorizing the war.

Whether the White House sends Congress the certification required for a 30-day extension, seeks an authorization, or simply asserts that the ceasefire suspended the clock will determine what comes next.