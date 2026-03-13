Florida Passes Citizenship Verification Voting Bill

The Florida Legislature passed a bill requiring verification of U.S. citizenship for registered voters, reflecting calls from congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump for sweeping election-law changes.

However, instead of taking effect July 1, weeks before the Aug. 18 primaries and months before the Nov. 3 midterms, the provisions will not take effect until January 2027.

The measure also would restrict which IDs Florida voters can use at the polls. Student IDs and retirement-home IDs would no longer be valid; driver's licenses, state ID cards, military IDs, and licenses to carry concealed weapons would still be accepted as proof of voter identity.

In Congress, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said Friday he is setting up a high-profile floor fight next week over the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, known as the SAVE America Act.

The Republican-led bill would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register for federal elections and a photo ID to vote. It also would place restrictions on mail-in ballots.

The House passed the measure last month.

Florida lawmakers spent several hours Thursday debating House Bill 991.

It passed the Senate 27-12, with all Republicans voting yes except state Sen. Alexis Calatayud of Miami-Dade County. All Democrats voted no.

The House passed the measure 77-28, with two Democrats voting yes and one Republican opposed.

The bill now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature.

"The Florida version of the SAVE Act is about to pass the Legislature," DeSantis wrote in a post on X Thursday.

"Although Florida has already enacted much of what the federal legislation contemplates, this will further fortify our state as the leader in election integrity."

Republican supporters of the bill in Trump's home state hailed the new requirements as a way to rebuild "trust" and "integrity" in the state's elections.

"What is our tolerance for fraud and lack of integrity?" asked state Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, who sponsored the Senate’s version, according to Politico.

"Yes, we have safe elections in Florida, but they don't stay safe and secure if we don't pay attention to the large gaps that exist where we can address additional fraud."

It is illegal for noncitizens to vote in Florida, and the prohibition was added to the state constitution in 2020.

In a 2025 report, the Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security said it completed preliminary investigations into more than 835 people and found that 198 were likely noncitizens who had illegally registered or voted. The office said 170 were referred to law enforcement.

"This bill is anti-American," said state Sen. LaVon Bracy Davis, D-Orlando, according to Politico.

"It's anti-Floridian. It's anti-senior citizen. It's anti-student. It's sexist."

The legislation also includes restrictions designed to crack down on party switchers. It would also create a process allowing rival candidates to legally challenge whether someone meets requirements to appear on the ballot.

That idea was championed by state Sen. Jason Pizzo of Hollywood, who has questioned whether GOP gubernatorial candidate James Fishback will meet those requirements.

Unlike some of the other restrictions, that portion of the bill would become effective the minute it is signed into law.