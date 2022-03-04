Rick Scott Hits Back at Mitch McConnell

Just days after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., warned Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., that his agenda for Republicans could open the GOP to attacks this fall, Scott went on the offensive and defended the plan.

Scott's latest comments came in a column posted by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday evening.

"I have committed heresy in Washington," Scott said. "I've been in the Senate for only three years, and I have released an 11-point plan with 128 ideas on what Republicans should do after we win the coming elections and take control of the Senate and House.

"In the real world beyond the Beltway, Republicans and independents demand bold action and a plan to save our nation. They see no point in taking control of Congress if we are simply going to return to business as usual."

Politico reported that McConnell, who has declined to release a party agenda, told Scott during a GOP leadership meeting on Monday that the plan gave Democrats ammunition for millions of dollars of ads in the midterms.

But in his column, Scott doubled down on his plan.

"We are losing this country," he said. "The militant left has seized control of the federal government, the news media, Big Tech, academia, Hollywood, the Democratic Party, most corporate boardrooms and even some of our top military leaders.

"If we have no bigger plan than to be a speed bump on the road to socialism, we don't deserve to govern. Most Republicans in Congress agree, but many live in fear of speaking the truth in Washington."

And he added: "I went out and made a statement that got me in trouble. I said that all Americans need to have some skin in the game. Even if it is just a few bucks, everyone needs to know what it is like to pay some taxes."

Scott said he expects further attacks to be aimed at him and the plan.

"There will be many more attacks on me and this plan from careerists in Washington, who personally profit while ruining this country. Bring it on. The American people are fed up, and they will show that at the ballot box this November."