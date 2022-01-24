Sen. Rick Scott: US Military Has Become 'Woke' Under Biden

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said the U.S. military has gone from being "lethal" to "woke" under President Joe Biden.

"If you are in the military, our military has become the woke military, not the lethal military," Scott said Saturday during an appearance on Fox Business.

"We lost all of those people in Afghanistan [during the troops withdrawal], and Biden's like 'Oh, we did a great job.'"

Scott also criticized the president's approach in dealing with countries seeking to hurt the U.S. or its allies.

"When you have a weak president, the bad guys act up," Scott told host Maria Bartiromo. "Look at what [Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping’s] doing towards Taiwan. Look at what North Korea’s doing, and look at Iran. All of them.

"They don't respect Biden. They know Biden is weak. They know he just wants to be nice to everybody and talk to everybody and do absolutely nothing."

Scott, who serves on both the Armed Services committee and the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee, said America is paying for Biden having "no backbone."

"This is going to go on for another three years," Scott told Bartiromo. "We have got to stand up against Russia, and China, and Iran, and North Korea and the dictators in Latin America. We have to get a president with a backbone. This guy, Biden, doesn't have a backbone. And the people he put in power have no backbone. They want to appease. They're the party of appeasement now.”

When asked about Hunter Biden's activities in China, Scott said "we shouldn't have a president that has conflicts."

A new book claims the Biden family earned $31 million from five deals involving people with direct ties to Chinese intelligence.

Bartiromo said sources told her that the Secret Service was asked not to follow the president's son while he was in China.

"Why don't they just be transparent?" Scott asked.

"Think what they did with the last president [former President Donald Trump]. The last president they kept saying he had all these conflicts all the time. This president, they cover up for the guy."