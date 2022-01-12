Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: Dems' Premise on Election Reform 'Complete Lie'

Republicans want to "make it easy for people to vote; really hard to cheat," but that is not good enough for Democrats, according to Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Newsmax.

"They can't get their radical agenda passed, so they're just going to try everything they can to just try to change the rules," Scott told Wednesday's "Spicer & Co." "They don't want free and fair elections. They want to win all the elections."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has put a Jan. 17 deadline on Republicans to either side with Democrats on their proposed election reforms, or face an attempt to take down the filibuster so that Democrats can pass their election bills on a partisan basis.

Scott called Democrats' talking points on Republican election reform efforts "a complete lie."

"They'll say whatever they can say to get power, keep power — whatever it is to get what they want done," he said. "It's a complete lie. We have more people are voting. It's easier to vote than ever. All right, and so we want what people want. Americans want voter ID. They don't want ballot harvesting. They want your signature to match."

Scott said that, short of Democrats codifying the election process used in the 2020 presidential election amid COVID-19 protocols, Republicans are going to retake the House and Senate and restore election integrity.

"The energy is on our side," Scott concluded. "Americans are rejecting the Democrats' agenda and they're coming with us. We will have a majority on Nov. 8."

