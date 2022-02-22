Sen. Rick Scott Releases Plan to 'Rescue America'

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., has put together a 31-page plan for Republicans to use as a blueprint should they take control of the Senate and House in the midterm elections.

His plan to "Rescue America," which was posted by Politico, includes:

Students saying the pledge of allegiance, saluting the flag and choosing the school that best fits them.

A ban on asking Americans to reveal their race, ethnicity or skin color on any government forms.

Fully funding and respecting police "because they, not the criminals, are the good guys"

"Stopping left-wing efforts to rig elections."

Securing the border, finishing the wall, and naming it after former President Donald Trump.

Recognizing only two genders — male and female.

"The militant left now controls the entire federal government, the news media, academia, Hollywood, and most corporate boardrooms — but they want more," Scott says in the plan. "They are redefining America and silencing their opponents.

"Roaring inflation, the dangerous mismanagement of our border, the disastrous escalation of spending and debt, the shamefully inept withdrawal from Afghanistan, the use of public schools for left-wing indoctrination, and the incredible lawlessness on our streets ... Americans are angry, and rightfully so.

"As a result, the American people are very likely to put Republicans in control of the Senate and House in 2022. But then, what? If Republicans return to Washington's business as usual, if we have no bigger plan than to be a speed bump on the road to America's collapse, we don't deserve to govern."

Politico said Scott's agenda for Republicans is a clear break from Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has declined to release a Republican plan as the midterms approach.

"Hopefully, by doing this, we'll have more of a conversation about what Republicans are going to get done," Scott said in an interview. "Because when we get the majority, I want to get something done. There's things that people would rather not talk about. I'm willing to say exactly what I'm going to do. I think it's fair to the voter."

Scott said his agenda is separate from his work chairing the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

And Scott maintained he is not using the agenda to set up a presidential bid.

"I'm not," he told Politico. "So, I'm doing it because I'm a business guy and I believe in plans."

Still, Scott promises to be one of the most visible Republicans leading up to the midterms.

He recently hosted the podcast. "NRSC Red Zone," where he interviewed Trump, who blasted Biden. Trump ripped into Biden's policies on border security, Afghanistan, the economy and gas prices. He also took the opportunity to go after those Democrats who favor defunding the police.