RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel: Lawsuit Against Google Is Pending

Building on her threat of legal action against Google for email suppression, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel announced a pending lawsuit against the tech giant on Friday.

"Since we have gotten no solution from Google, they can expect a lawsuit," McDaniel tweeted.

During an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report" Thursday, McDaniel said Google is blocking the GOP from getting its message out to voters and that the party was considering filing a lawsuit.

"The last four days of the month, Google does not deliver any of our emails, so we go from 100% deliverability or 90% deliverability to zero the last four days of the month," McDaniel said. "We were calling people to action to go register or to go vote. It is absolute suppression."

The RNC chair said the Big Tech platform has been censoring the committee for the last 10 months.

"We have called Google out," McDaniel said. "We're looking for legal action."

The inconsistency in deliverability was originally discovered by researchers at North Carolina State University, according to a press release. In a nonpartisan study, the researchers found that Google's email platform Gmail sent Republican emails to "spam" at a rate approximately 820% higher than similar Democrat fundraising emails during the 2020 election cycle.

With the majority of its fundraising emails sent to the spam folder, the RNC estimates that Republicans missed out on $1.5 billion in fundraising contributions during the 2020 election cycle and more than $2 billion since 2019.

According to the release, from 2019 to 2020, nearly 70% of Republican candidates' emails were sent to spam, compared to less than 1 in 10 from Democrat candidates.

On "National Report," McDaniel said the drop-off in deliverability is particularly damaging because 53% of Americans have Gmail accounts.

"Google as a utility is deciding who gets to see what and they're suppressing conservative speech" and thus, votes from the Republican Party, she said.