Rasmussen: Voters Doubt Iran Ceasefire Will Hold

Most voters remain skeptical that the ceasefire with Iran will lead to lasting peace, even as they express reluctance to see the United States resume military action, according to a new Rasmussen Reports survey.

The poll found that just 31% of likely U.S. voters say they believe the two-week ceasefire brokered by President Donald Trump will result in long-term peace, while a strong 62% say such an outcome is unlikely.

That includes more than one-third who say it is "not at all likely."

The findings highlight a cautious and divided electorate as the Trump administration continues negotiations aimed at ending the conflict.

Trump announced the ceasefire after six weeks of joint U.S.-Israeli strikes targeting Iran's nuclear and missile infrastructure.

The administration has maintained that the military campaign was necessary to curb Tehran's ambitions and protect U.S. interests.

While 46% of voters say the war has been at least somewhat successful in achieving America's goals, an equal share disagrees, reflecting a sharp partisan divide.

Republicans overwhelmingly back the administration's approach, with 71% saying the war has been successful.

Among Democrats, however, only 28% share that view, underscoring the political split over U.S. foreign policy.

The survey also shows mixed sentiment about what should happen if diplomacy fails.

If Iran does not agree to a long-term deal before the ceasefire expires, 37% of voters say they support resuming military action, while 45% oppose it and 18% remain undecided.

Among Republicans, support for renewed strikes rises significantly, with 61% favoring continued military pressure if negotiations collapse.

The poll comes as U.S. and Iranian officials are making progress toward a potential framework agreement, with mediators from several countries working to bridge remaining gaps, Axios reported Wednesday.

White House officials have expressed cautious optimism but acknowledge that significant differences remain.

Vice President JD Vance, who has been involved in negotiations, said recently he feels "very good" about the direction of talks, though officials stress that a final deal is far from guaranteed.

Behind the scenes, U.S. pressure tactics — including a naval blockade that has reduced Iran's oil exports — are believed to be pushing Tehran toward the negotiating table.

Administration officials say Iran's worsening economic situation is a key factor in the talks.

Despite that leverage, the Rasmussen survey suggests voters are not convinced a durable peace is within reach.

At the same time, the reluctance to support renewed military action reflects war fatigue among parts of the electorate, even as many acknowledge the threat posed by Iran's regime.

As the ceasefire deadline approaches, the Trump administration faces the challenge of balancing diplomacy with deterrence while navigating a divided public that remains wary of both prolonged conflict and uncertain peace.