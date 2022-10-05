RNC Chair McDaniel Weighing Lawsuit Against Google Over 'Voter Suppression'

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel resumed her accusations against Google on Wednesday, alleging that the company has now suppressed GOP emails for over 10 months.

McDaniel also argued that the actions by the tech giant roughly a month away from the upcoming midterm elections could constitute "voter suppression" and assured the committee was "seriously looking at how we can sue Google."

She had first noted the concerns over the summer before reiterating them in a Sept. 29 Twitter thread, claiming Google was labeling some GOP fundraising and get-out-the-vote emails as spam, with others not even being delivered.

"We have raised this issue with [Google] for months with no resolution," McDaniel stated. "On top of it all, our emails have been suppressed despite concrete changes that have improved overall performance."

"We're 40 days out from Election Day, we do not have transparency from Google, and we NEED a resolution immediately," she added.

On Wednesday, McDaniel told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo that the Republican National Committee is done with Google's games – games the group estimates have led to over nine million undelivered emails in September alone.

"We are very seriously looking at how we can sue Google. Google controls 53% of the emails in the United States, and they are suppressing, right now, Republican get-out-the-vote emails ahead of these elections," the RNC chairwoman said.

"This is outrageous," she continued. "It is voter suppression by Big Tech, and we have to find a way to hold them accountable."

McDaniel emphasized that reining in Big Tech will be a top priority of a potential Republican-led Congress after November, with an announcement pending from the RNC on whether it will seek legal action against Google.