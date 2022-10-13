RNC's McDaniel to Newsmax: GOP Eyes Action on Google for Blocking Emails

The Republican Party is coming down to the finish line for the November midterm election, but Google is blocking it from getting its message out ,and the party is considering legal action against the tech giant, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel told Newsmax on Thursday.

"The last four days of the month, Google does not deliver any of our emails, so we go from 100% deliverability or 90% deliverability to zero the last four days of the month," McDaniel told "National Report." "We were calling people to action to go register or to go vote. It is absolute suppression.

"This has been happening for the past 10 months. We have called Google out. We're looking for legal action."

This is particularly problematic because 53% of Americans have Gmail accounts, McDaniel warned.

"Google as a utility is deciding who gets to see what and they're suppressing conservative speech and turning out the vote from the Republican Party," she said.

Meanwhile, there are neck-and-neck races in Georgia and Pennsylvania that could help determine whether the Republican Party can take majority control of the Senate, and McDaniel said she has faith the party's candidates, Herschel Walker in Georgia and Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, will pull out victories.

In Georgia, there have been some doubts voiced about Walker's chances after allegations he paid for a woman's abortion, despite his insistence he is a "pro-life" candidate.

But McDaniel said voters in that state have other issues that will decide their votes.

"The voters of Georgia obviously understand they're paying more at the pump," McDaniel said. "Rent is high, crime is skyrocketing, groceries are costing more. We know drugs are coming across our border [and] kids are still dealing with massive deficits coming out of the pandemic."

That means people are wondering who they can send to Washington who will fight for them, and that person is not incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., according to McDaniel.

"He votes with [President Joe] Biden close to 100% of the time, and Herschel Walker aligns with a lot of the issues that voters in Georgia care about," she continued. "I think people are waking up and thinking about how am I going to improve my life. How do I send somebody to Washington? Who's going to fight for me?"

McDaniel also discussed the Pennsylvania race, noting Oz is "making up ground" against Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the race for the Senate.

"He couldn't be on TV during the summer because he spent so much money to win his competitive primary," said McDaniel, adding that once Oz was able to get out and speak about Fetterman and his record of crime, more people recognized "how radical" the Democrat is.

Fetterman, as part of the Pennsylvania Parole Board, "voted to release violent criminals, people who committed murder," McDaniel said. "He has had a very pro-criminal, anti-victim philosophy."

Fetterman is also "part of the defund-the-police movement," McDaniel added. "I think the more voters in Pennsylvania recognize how radical he is, the more he loses ground."

Oz is "doing a great job getting out and talking about the issues that voters care about crime and the economy are the top two issues that we're seeing resonate," she said.

The race for the Senate in Nevada has not gotten as much attention, as those in Pennsylvania and Georgia, but GOP nominee Adam Laxalt could pull out a win against incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., as he is doing "incredibly well," McDaniel said.

"I don't totally trust the polls," she said. "I think the polls are wrong. Remember in 2020 when they said we were going to lose House seats, and we picked up 15? That put us in a place to pick up just five to retire [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi this year, so I think our candidates are polling better than what these nationals are saying."

Laxalt, she added, has been the attorney general and has statewide name recognition, when Masto "is not known across the state. She's not resonating, and I think this is absolutely a state where we can pick up a Senate seat and a governor seat as well and then pick up some House seats with candidates like April Becker.

"We know that sometimes fundraising and the finances do help to get messages out."

