Sen. Schmitt Calls on House to Impeach Judge Boasberg

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., called Tuesday for the House to impeach Chief Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia after a federal appeals court blocked the judge's contempt investigation of Trump administration officials.

The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in a 2-1 ruling Tuesday ordered Boasberg to end his probe into whether officials violated his earlier order halting deportation flights of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador.

Schmitt, a Senate Judiciary Committee member, posted the demand on X shortly after the decision.

The appeals court majority, written by a judge appointed by President Donald Trump, described Boasberg's continued inquiry as an "improper investigation" and "clear abuse of discretion."

It warned the probe risked becoming an open-ended review of executive branch decisions on national security and immigration enforcement. A judge appointed by former President Joe Biden dissented, arguing the ruling could undermine the courts' contempt power and the rule of law.

Schmitt quoted the majority's language in his post.

"The D.C. Circuit ruled Boasberg's contempt crusade against Trump officials is an 'improper investigation' and 'clear abuse of discretion,'" he wrote.

"He tried to imprison Trump officials for deporting Venezuelan gang members. I'm calling on the House: Impeach Rogue Judge Boasberg."

The senator has long supported the administration's aggressive deportation policies.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche welcomed the decision in a post on X.

"Today's decision by the DC Circuit should finally end Judge Boasberg's year-long campaign against the hardworking Department attorneys doing their jobs fighting illegal immigration," he wrote.

The dispute dates to March 2025, when the administration invoked the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan migrants — some accused of gang ties — despite a judge's emergency order halting removals and requiring due process. Officials allowed the flights to proceed.

Impeachment would require a House majority to approve articles of impeachment, followed by a Senate trial and a two-thirds vote to convict and remove Boasberg from the bench.

No immediate steps toward proceedings were announced, given the low likelihood of securing the necessary Senate votes.

The ruling does not affect Boasberg's ongoing duties as chief district judge.

This is the second time the panel has stepped in during the dispute over deportation policy. In an earlier ruling, it halted Boasberg's initial contempt-related actions in the case.