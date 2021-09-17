×
Rep. Boebert Ridicules 'Mao Ze Milley'

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks as other members of the Freedom Caucus listen during a news conference in front of the U.S. Capitol Aug. 31, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Friday, 17 September 2021 02:03 PM

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., mocked Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley for his phone calls to Chinese officials during the last days of the Trump administration.

In apparent reference to the late Chinese leader Mao Tse-tung, Boebert tweeted Friday: "Mao Ze Milley has released a public statement admitting that he betrayed his nation and still is somehow in his position. He committed treason and [Speaker] (Nancy) Pelosi is a co-conspirator."

"Peril," a new book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, claims Milley, leading up to the 2020 election and in the days after, sought to assure China's Gen. Li Zuocheng that the U.S. was stable and not going to attack, Reuters reported.

If there were to be an attack, Milley would alert his counterpart ahead of time, according to the wire service.

Col. Dave Butler, a spokesman for Milley, on Wednesday released a statement relating to the calls.

"His calls with the Chinese and others in October and January were in keeping with these duties and responsibilities conveying reassurance in order to maintain strategic stability," Butler said. "All calls from the Chairman to his counterparts, including those reported, are staffed, coordinated and communicated with the Department of Defense and the interagency.”

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 17 September 2021 02:03 PM
