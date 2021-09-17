New Woodward Book Alleges Terrifying Treason by Top US General

Advance information in a soon-to-be-released book titled “Peril” authored by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa asserts that America’s top military officer, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, orchestrated what amounts to a secret insurrectionist coup against the Trump presidency.

Claiming attributions to more than 200 unnamed sources, Woodward and Costa report that Milley engaged in two grossly insubordinate off-line communications with his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army.

The first of these discussions took place while Milley was an adviser to his Commander in Chief Trump on Oct. 30, 2020, just four days before the election. At that time, Milley is reported as saying: “General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay … We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you.”

Gen. Milley then added an unthinkably subversive national security endangering offer: "General Li, you and I have known each other for five years. If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise."

The second call to Li was on Jan. 8, 2021, just two days after the U.S. Capitol riot by fringe elements of Trump rally supporters.

Milley reportedly again told Li not to worry about U.S. instability posing a risk to China, reassuring him: "We are 100 percent steady. Everything’s fine. But democracy can be sloppy sometimes."

In days following the Jan. 6 riot, but prior to President Biden’s Jan. 20, 2021 inauguration, Milley also conveyed similar messages to several other chiefs of defense around the world, including military leaders from the United Kingdom, Russia and Pakistan.

The apparent pretext of these communications was to suggest that a mentally deranged President Trump was not to be trusted not to launch a nuclear war following his 2020 election defeat, a view shared by Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a Jan. 8 phone call.

According to The Washington Post, a transcript of the phone call obtained by Woodward and Costa recorded Pelosi asking Milley "What precautions are available to prevent an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or from accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike?"

Following Milley’s response that there were "a lot of checks in the system" to prevent Trump from going rogue, Pelosi reportedly then said, "He's crazy. You know he's crazy. He's been crazy for a long time. So, don't say you don't know what his state of mind is."

"He's crazy, and what he did yesterday is further evidence of his craziness," Pelosi added, referring to the Capitol riot.

According to the book, Milley responded, "Madam Speaker, I agree with you on everything."

Although he lacked authority to do so as the president’s adviser, Milley jumped the chain of command and asked senior officers to swear an "oath" that he had to be involved if Trump gave an order to launch nuclear weapons.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., sent President Joe Biden a letter in response to the book urging him to fire Milley.

The letter charged that, if true, the general had worked to "actively undermine the sitting Commander in Chief of the United States Armed Forces and contemplated a treasonous leak of classified information to the Chinese Communist Party in advance of a potential armed conflict with the People’s Republic of China (PRC)."

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said that the top general should be called before Congress, interviewed, polygraphed, and if found to have committed treason against the U.S. government, should be court marshalled.

In theory, Gen. Milley could be charged with mutiny and sedition under Article 94 of the Universal Code of Military Justice (UCMJ). If found guilty, potential penalties may include dishonorable discharge, up to a decade of jail time, and loss of all military benefits and pay.

Former President Trump questioned in a Newsmax telephone interview whether accounts of Milley’s subversive actions presented in Woodward’s and Costa’s book were accurate.

Trump said: "If it is actually true, which is hard to believe, that he would have called China and done these things and was willing to advise them of an attack, or in advance of an attack, that’s treason."

"For him to say that I was going to attack China is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard,” Trump told host Sean Spicer on Newsmax TV's "Spicer & Co."

"I've had so many calls today saying that's treason, number one," Trump continued. Acknowledging he was tough on China regarding trade and COVID-19, he went on to describe as "totally ridiculous" the idea that he would order an attack on China.

Milley, who was appointed by Trump in 2018 later drew the president’s wrath when the general apologized for appearing alongside the then-president at a historic D.C. church the day after one of the worst outbreaks of American political unrest in decades.

Many liberal newscasts and legacy publications had jumped on claims that peaceful racial police injustice protesters had been forcefully cleared from the plaza at Lafayette Park to make way for an opportunistic photo of Trump holding up a Bible in front of the fire-damaged St. John's Church after declaring himself the "law and order president."

But that wasn't true.

As later confirmed by CNN, "The U.S. Park Police did not clear racial injustice protesters from Lafayette Park to allow for then-President Donald Trump's march to St. John's Church last June, but instead did so to allow a contractor to install a fence safely around the White House, according to a new inspector general report."

Milley was again recently featured in the news when testifying before House lawmakers that U.S. military personnel needed to be focused on understanding “white rage.”

Revelations doubting Milley’s military judgment and competence now come at a historically humiliating and turbulent time for our nation following his role in the botched Afghanistan withdrawal which left 13 U.S. service members dead, abandoned hundreds of Americans and Afghan supporters along with more than $85 billion worth of military equipment, supplies to Taliban, al Qaeda, and ISIS terrorists, and surrendered the critically strategic Bagram Air Base to potential Chinese control.

In a statement released shortly after the Newsmax interview, Trump called on Milley to step aside, floating a theory that Milley came up with the story himself and leaked it to Woodward and Costa, whom he described as writers of "fiction, not fact.”

Let’s all hope he’s right.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 10 books, "What Makes Humans Truly Exceptional," (2021) is available on Amazon along with all others. Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.