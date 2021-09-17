×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: 2020 Elections | Donald Trump | NSA/Surveillance | mike pompeo | mark milley | bob woodward | anti-trump

Pompeo, NSA Had No Intel Before Milley's China Outreach

mark milley speaks during a congressional hearing
Gen. Mark Milley (Andrew Harnik/AP)

By    |   Friday, 17 September 2021 12:11 PM

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien did not know of any intelligence while in office that showed Chinese officials believed the U.S. was planning an attack around the time of the 2020 elections, Fox News is reporting.

The news network attributed the information to unnamed former government officials.

"Peril," a new book by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, wages claims Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley had sought to assure China's Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People's Liberation Army in calls that the United States was stable and not going to attack, Reuters reported. And, if there were to be an attack, he would alert his counterpart ahead of time, according to the wire service.

Col. Dave Butler, a spokesman for Milley, said the calls with the Chinese in October and January were "in keeping with these duties and responsibilities conveying reassurance in order to maintain strategic stability."

The book also claims Milley, concerned then-President Donald Trump could "go rogue," called a secret meeting at the Pentagon two days after the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol to limit Trump's ability to launch nuclear weapons or order a dangerous military strike.

"You never know what a president's trigger point is," Gen. Milley told his members of his senior staff, the book says. It noted Milley, who was shaken by the violence of that day, "was certain that Trump had gone into a serious mental decline in the aftermath of the election" and was "now all but manic, screaming at officials and constructing his own alternate reality about endless election conspiracies," CNN reported.

Meanwhile, Fox News reported Pompeo and O'Brien had not spoken to Milley about any intelligence regarding a possible attack on China.

Former acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said he "did not and would not ever authorize" Milley to make such calls. He called the claims in the book "disgraceful and unprecedented act of insubordination."

Fox News said 15 officials were present for the calls, which were made via video conferencing.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien did not know of any intelligence while in office that showed Chinese officials believed the U.S. was planning an attack around the time of the 2020 elections, Fox News is reporting.
mike pompeo, mark milley, bob woodward, anti-trump, reporter, book, treason
344
2021-11-17
Friday, 17 September 2021 12:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App