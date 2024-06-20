Mom of Slain Jogger Rachel Morin 'Touched' by Trump Call

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday called the grieving mother of slain jogger Rachel Morin for a 20-minute conversation that left her "touched that somebody like that would care for her daughter," the family's attorney, Randolph Rice, told Newsmax.

In an interview, Rice said Patty Morin is someone of "such a strong faith" that he has "never seen her angry in the past 11 months" since Rachel Morin was killed along a Maryland hiking trail in August.

"She's of such a strong faith; I think she leans on that," the lawyer said, adding the presumptive GOP presidential nominee's call was "unexpected."

"He talked to her for 20 minutes," Rice said. "She was more touched that somebody like that would care for her daughter."

Rice recounted that Patty Morin has outlined "three things [that need] to happen."

"She wants to see that more evidence is brought out," he told Newsmax. "She wants any other victims to come forward. But now, thirdly, she wants it to never happen again to another family — a preventable murder by someone who was not in this country legally."

A suspect in the attack was arrested June 14 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and has been identified as El Salvador citizen Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez.

"The need to take immediate action at the border and shutting down the unrelenting flow of illegal immigrants is common sense policy because it protects Americans from future crimes," Rice said in a statement Thursday.

"If we can prevent even one murder by an illegal immigrant, then it is well worth it. We must regroup and implement measures at the Southern border that prioritize the safety and well-being of all Americans, despite their political party affiliation."

Patty Morin will be a guest on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" program Friday.