RNC Chair Whatley to Newsmax: Trump Keeping Promises, Delivering for Americans

Michael Whatley, the chairman of the Republican National Committee told Newsmax Wednesday that 80 days into the second Trump administration, he is very pleased with the job President Donald Trump is doing.

"He is keeping his promises," Whatley told "National Report." "He got elected on a very simple formula of rebuilding our economy, restoring the southern border and making sure that America is going to be strong. Every single appointment to the Cabinet, every single appointment to the White House staff, every single executive action."

Under Trump, attempted border crossings have dropped 97% and criminal illegal aliens are being deported.

"We have a secure southern border," Whatley said. "That's a huge promise and a huge promise kept."

Trump is also working to bring manufacturing back to America and help small businesses succeed with his tariffs and proposed tax cuts.

"The president is moving on every front right now to deliver for the American people," Whatley said.

Whatley noted grocery prices are beginning to decrease significantly — with the price of a carton of eggs being cut in half — and gas prices are also dropping.

"Oil futures are already down to $60," Whatley said. "We're bringing inflation down. And when all of those prices come down, that's going to be the net positive impact the president is talking about."

