Mother of Woman Allegedly Killed by Migrant Rips Mayorkas

Rachel Morin, who was allegedly murdered last year by an illegal migrant, was more than just an "individual," said her mother, Patty.

Patty Morin blasted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for referring to her as an "individual" rather than naming her.

"It's a completely political statement because they're not even willing to acknowledge that she was a mother, a daughter," Morin said on "The Ingraham Angle." "It totally depersonalizes her and makes her an object."

Morin said no one from the Biden administration has reached out to her since her daughter's murder.

Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, arrested El Salvador citizen Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez in a local bar Friday night, reports CNN. He was initially taken in on a trespassing charge, but officers running his information discovered he was wanted in connection with the rape and murder of Morin, who was killed along a hiking trail in Maryland in August 2023.

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said Martinez-Hernandez is suspected of multiple crimes after illegally crossing the border into the United States in February 2023, as well as in El Salvador, where he is suspected of killing a young woman in January 2023.

In an interview on CNN, Mayorkas did not name Morin when discussing her murder.

"First and foremost, of course our hearts break for the children, the loved ones and the friends of the individual who was murdered — the woman, the mother," Mayorkas said to Jim Acosta. "A criminal is responsible for the criminal act. The criminal who committed this heinous act should be fully held accountable of the law and forcefully so."

Randolph Rice, an attorney for the Morin's, said the Biden administration is disconnected by what's going on at the southern border.

"They are hemorrhaging at the southern border and they're arguing about what kind of band aid to put on it when instead they should be putting a tourniquet on it and stopping this flow so that we don't have another Rachel Morin," Rice said on "The Ingraham Angle."