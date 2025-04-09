Leavitt: Americans Interested in Hur-Biden Tapes

Americans would be "quite interested" to hear the audio recordings of special counsel Robert Hur's interview with former President Joe Biden, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"I don't have an update on that, but I can certainly check," Leavitt said during Tuesday's White House briefing, after she was asked if the Trump administration is considering whether to release the tapes, RedState.com reported Wednesday. "I think the American people would be quite interested to hear that tape, but I'll double-check on the release of it."

Hur in 2023 interviewed Biden about the storage of classified documents in Biden's office, home, and garage and found that Biden mishandled the items. However, Hur refused to prosecute because a jury would view Biden as a "well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."

In a transcript released after the five-hour interview, Biden is shown confusing dates on several events, including when his son Beau Biden died and what year President Donald Trump was first elected to office.

Biden invoked executive privilege to keep from releasing the Hur interview.

"The absence of a legitimate need for the audio recordings lays bare your likely goal — to chop them up, distort them, and use them for partisan political purposes," White House counsel Ed Siskel wrote in a letter to House Republicans

Hur's interview and the subsequent controversy came when Biden was making several gaffes during public remarks, including saying that he spoke with late German Chancellor Helmut Kohl about the Jan. 6, 2021, protests at the U.S. Capitol, even though Kohl died in 2017.

Biden also said he spoke with late French President Francois Mitterrand, who had died in 1996.