Migrant Held for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Girl, 13

Tuesday, 18 June 2024 11:01 AM EDT

New York City police have a migrant from Ecuador in custody after a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a Queens park, the New York Post is reporting.

The newspaper attributed the information to unnamed sources, who said they believe the migrant entered the U.S. in 2021. He was taken into custody less than a week after the girl and a 13-year-old boy were held at knifepoint with a "machete-style" blade, at Kissena Park.

CBS News said the suspect forced the teen and her classmate into a wooded area and tied them up with shoelaces before allegedly committing the crime. Police add he also took their cellphones and left behind a shoelace and water bottle.

After the assault, the two teens went to their nearby school, where staffers alerted police.

The arrest came after police had put up photos of a young man they were looking for in connection with the sexual assault.

"I want [the community] to rest assured that we will spare no expense. We will use every investigative resource and, again, implore the help of the community to help us bring closure for these young children and for this family," NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said before the arrest.

Sources told the Post the suspect was recognized from the police flyers by others living in the same Queens shelter as the man.

Charges against the suspect are pending.

Jeffrey Rodack

Tuesday, 18 June 2024 11:01 AM
