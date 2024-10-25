WATCH TV LIVE

TIPP Daily Poll: Harris Up by 2, in Statistical Tie

Friday, 25 October 2024 07:59 AM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris holds a "fragile" edge of 49%-47% over former President Donald Trump, leaving the race in a statistical tie, according to Friday's TIPP Daily Poll.

The contest remains within a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points, noted pollster Raghavan Mayur, with the race fluctuating between both candidates being ahead by 2 points, with neither candidate breaking free from a 4-point margin less than two weeks before Election Day.

Harris has been polling in the 49%-50% range for the past eight days, with Trump remaining in the 47%-49% range. The two are in a razor-thin, 2-point race.

Third-party candidates Cornel West and Jill Stein are barely registering in the polls, so with them included in the mix, Harris comes out on Friday with 49.2% and Trump with 47.5%.

In other figures:

  • Regional: Trump leads the south by 52%-45%, with Harris leading the West, 51%-44%
  • The Midwest remains the battleground, where Harris leads by 49%-47%.
  • Age: Harris leads voters ages 18-44 by 55% to 40%. Trump leads voters ages 45-64 by 50% to 47% and voters 65 and older by 51% to 45%.
  • Gender: Trump leads among men by 51% to 45%, with Harris holding a 53%-43% lead with women.
  • Race: Trump leads white voters by 55% to 41%. Harris dominates with Black voters by 78%-18% and Hispanics by 63% to 31%.
  • Education: Trump leads with high school graduates by 53%-45% and voters with some college experience by 55-42%. Harris leads Trump 55%-42% with people with college degrees.
  • Party preference: Democrats back Harris at 96%; Trump holds 90% of Republicans.
  • Independents/Other: Harris and Trump are tied among independents at 44%-44%.
  • Area Type: Among urban voters, Harris leads 63%-33%. With suburban voters, Trump leads 50%-45%. Rural voters: Trump leads with 58%-40%.

Politics
Friday, 25 October 2024 07:59 AM
