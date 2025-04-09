Musk Attorney John Bash Launches Texas AG Run

John Bash, attorney to tech mogul Elon Musk and former U.S. attorney during President Donald Trump's first term, announced his candidacy to succeed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, becoming the first to enter the 2026 statewide race, The Hill reported.

Bash, a partner at the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, declared Wednesday that he is running for Texas attorney general. His campaign follows current Attorney General Ken Paxton's decision to pursue a U.S. Senate seat, setting the stage for a major reshuffling in Texas Republican politics.

Bash, who served as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas under Trump, emphasized the significance of the role in a statement to The Hill:

"The Texas attorney general's office is at the forefront of all the critical legal issues facing the country, and that office should be led by the strongest possible attorney – one who is battle-tested and will be ready on Day 1," Bash said.

His background includes clerking for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, as well as handling hundreds of cases before the high court. From 2012 to 2017, he served as assistant to the solicitor general at the Department of Justice. Bash joined Quinn Emanuel in 2020, where his practice centers on appellate litigation and internal investigations.

Paxton, who has held the attorney general post since 2015, announced Tuesday that he will run for U.S. Senate, setting up a Republican primary challenge against Sen. John Cornyn. Paxton has long hinted at a potential Senate bid and made it official in an interview on Fox News.

"We have another great U.S. senator, Ted Cruz, and it's time we have another great senator that will actually stand up and fight for Republican values, fight for the values of the people of Texas, and also support Trump, Donald Trump, in the areas that he's focused on in a very significant way. And that's what I plan on doing," Paxton said.

Bash represents Musk, a prominent adviser to Trump, in a Texas defamation case. His ties to the Trump administration and conservative legal circles are expected to play a central role in his campaign.

Bash graduated from Harvard Law School and has built a reputation in appellate advocacy, representing clients in high-stakes legal matters. His entry into the race positions him as an early front-runner, particularly given his extensive experience and alignment with Texas' conservative base.