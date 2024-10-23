Daily TIPP Poll: Harris Gains Slight Lead; Race in Statistical Tie

Former President Donald Trump's weekend momentum "fizzled" slightly in the past few days, with Vice President Kamala Harris pulling ahead slightly as the race for the White House remains in a statistical tie, according to the latest survey Wednesday from TIPP Polling.

The numbers now show Harris with a 49%-47% over Trump, falling within the survey's margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

With third-party candidates Jill Stein and Cornel West included in the polling, the Harris-Trump numbers get even tighter, with the vice president holding a 1.8-point lead of 49.2% to 47.4%.

Meanwhile, Trump is ahead in the South by a lead of 51%-44%. Harris leads the West by 56%-40% and the Northeast by 53%-43%.

Trump is ahead by one point, by 48-47% in the Midwest, and leads with suburban swing voters.

Voters are also split by age, the poll shows, with Harris leading by 54-42% among voters ages 18-44 and Trump ahead among voters 45-64 by 50% to 46% and with voters older than 65, by 49% to 48%.

The poll numbers also show the gender gap is still in play, with Trump ahead by 51% to 45% with men and Harris holding a similar lead, of 53% to 43%, with women.

Trump also remains in the lead with white voters, by 55% to 42%, while Harris leads with Black and Hispanic voters, by 72% to 24%.

Trump also holds the lead among high school graduates, while Harris is ahead with college graduates.

She also has a slim lead over Trump with independents, by 45% to 42%.

Harris also holds the lead among urban voters, while Trump leads with suburban and rural voters.

However, the tracking poll shows that the two remain in a near tie for levels of strong support, with 70% for Trump and 71% for Harris.