Fmr EEOC Commissioner Sues Trump for Wrongful Termination

By    |   Wednesday, 09 April 2025 10:52 PM EDT

Jocelyn Samuels, a Democrat and a former Equal Employment Opportunity Commission commissioner who was fired by President Donald Trump, is now suing him for wrongful termination, the Washington Examiner reported.

"Trump's illegal removal of Commissioner Samuels, as carried out by Defendants EEOC and [acting EEOC Chair Andrea R.] Lucas, has significant and damaging consequences for the work of the Commission, the enforcement of the nation's anti-discrimination laws, and the rights and interests of both workers and employers," the complaint reads.

​​"Defendant Trump's efforts to hamstring the EEOC are consistent with and further his Administration's efforts to turn back the clock on decades of established precedent protecting workers and job applicants from discrimination, but they are contrary to law."

The EEOC was established under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to protect workers and job applicants from workplace discrimination in regard to race, sex, religion, and national origin.

After Trump's firing of Samuels and former Commissioner Charlotte Burrows, the commission was left with only two people, preventing the three-person quorum necessary to make rulings.

"While the President may accept these results, his actions to incapacitate the EEOC are contrary to the rule of law and harmful to the American workforce," the complaint states.

Politics
