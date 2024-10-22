TIPP Poll: Trump, Harris Tied Nationally

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are neck-and-neck in the race for the White House, according to the latest survey from TIPP polling.

According to surveys conducted on each day of the last week by TIPP, support for Harris has fallen from a high of about 50% on Oct. 16 to 48% on Oct. 21, while support for Trump has risen from a low of just under 46% to 48%, with 1% of voters supporting an independent or third party candidate and 3% undecided.

The survey also found that Harris holds a sizable lead over Trump in the Northeast, with 53% of voters to Trump’s 43%, and the West, with 56% to Trump’s 39%, while Trump leads Harris by 52% to 44% in the Midwest and by 54% to 42% in the South.

In addition, most voters said in a survey that they feel worse-off now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, and most voters are dissatisfied with the direction of the country.

53% said they are not better off now than before COVID.

36% said they are better off now.

11% are not sure.

66% are not satisfied with the direction of the country.

32% are satisfied.

2% are unsure.

TIPP surveyed 1,268 likely voters across the country from Oct. 19-21, with a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percentage points.