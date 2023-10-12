×
Tags: nikki haley | gop primary | 2024 election | gaza | israel | offensive | terrorist attacks

Nikki Haley: Taking Gaza Is Hard, Long; 'But It's Necessary'

By    |   Thursday, 12 October 2023 10:17 PM EDT

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley believes the Israeli offensive against the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip will be hard and long, "but it's necessary."

Recalling her time as the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Haley said on X that Israel's response to terrorist attacks by Hamas, an Iran-backed group, would not be done overnight.

"At the UN, I saw how Israel was criticized. It will be worse this time. The battle in Gaza will be hard & long, but it's necessary," Haley said. "America cannot waver. Much of the civilized world stands w/ [with] Israel when she gets hit. We must continue to stand with Israel when she hits back."

Haley's comments on the war are not too different from others seeking next year's GOP nomination.

All of the candidates have condemned the attacks, including former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, who is running for reelection, has pledged his support for Israel. His administration is planning new military, governmental, and humanitarian assistance for the country.

Sources told Time that the package currently under discussion is upward of $2 billion in supplementary funding.

Israeli officials estimate that over 1,300 individuals have been killed in their territory since the conflict erupted Saturday. Another 3,400 were wounded, and over 200 have been taken hostage.

Meanwhile, Palestinian authorities believe 1,537 have been killed in their territories. Around 6,612 were wounded, and the U.N. reported over 339,000 displaced.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Thursday, 12 October 2023 10:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

