Report: UnitedHealthcare Fires Worker Over Trump Attack Video

UnitedHealthcare has fired an employee after a viral video showed a woman reacting to the alleged attempted assassination of President Donald Trump at Saturday's White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Hilton in Washington, Newsweek reported.

The video, circulated on social media, appears to show a woman saying her initial reaction to the attack was that it was "probably fake," before adding, "aww, they missed," and later describing the reaction as a sign the country was "cooked."

The backlash included calls for the employee to be fired, which UnitedHealthcare confirmed it carried out following the incident.

"Violence is never acceptable and any comments that suggest otherwise are in no way consistent with our mission and values," a UnitedHealth Group spokesperson told Newsweek in a statement.

"The person who made comments online about Saturday night's incident at a Washington event where President Trump and many other political leaders were gathered is no longer employed by the company."

The company did not publicly identify the employee.

Trump was not hurt in the attack. The gunman was stopped before reaching the ballroom where the president was, and Secret Service agents quickly moved Trump to a secure location after the gunfire.

Some social media users identified the woman as Alison King, though the individual told the outlet, "I have no comment."

According to Newsweek, the video was shared by multiple accounts and drew widespread criticism, with some users referencing the December 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, shared a clip of the video on X and criticized the reaction.

The outlet reported that the apparent original video source was no longer accessible as of early Tuesday.