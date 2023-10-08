Nikki Haley: Blinken 'Irresponsible' for Denying Impact of $6B Payout

The Biden administration is gaslighting Americans in claiming it is "disinformation" for Republicans to draw a direct line between the release of $6 billion to Iran with the Hamas attacks on Israel, according to former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley.

"I actually think it was irresponsible for Secretary Blinken to say that the $6 billion dollars doesn't weigh in here," Haley told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's denial that the $6 billion prisoner swap last month was connected to Hamas' aggression in waging terrorist attacks Saturday on Israel.

"I mean, let's be honest with the American people, and understand that."

While it is true the $6 billion is not yet released, the money is fungible and has opened up Hamas' terrorism campaigns, according to Haley.

"Hamas knows, and Iran knows, they're moving money around as we speak, because they know $6 billion is going to be released," Haley told NBC's Kristen Welker. "That's the reality. When I was at the United Nations, you saw that when those planes full of cash sent by Obama to Iran, I went to the International Atomic Energy Agency. I met with them.

"What happened was those funds were sent to Hezbollah in Lebanon. They were sent to Hamas in Gaza. They were sent to the Houthis in Yemen. They go and spread terrorism every time they get a dollar.

"It doesn't go to the Iranian people. It does go to terrorist attacks. And Secretary Blinken's just wrong to imply that this money is not being moved around as we speak to hurt those that love freedom."

Welker, who has widely reported ties to Democrats, pushed the Biden administration's talking points against allegations of Biden complicity.

"Look at what the, the Iranian regime has done to threaten Israel over the years," Haley shot back. "To think that they're not moving money around is irresponsible to say that to the American people. They are moving money around to threaten those they hate. They hate Israel. They hate America. They are going to continue to use this. It was wrong to release the $6 billion dollars.

"But let me tell you what else was wrong. It was wrong to go and have that debacle in Afghanistan. It was wrong to wave sanctions on Iran that gave them even more money. Money has been flowing to Iran. And that is the problem, because when Iran gets money, they use it for hate."

