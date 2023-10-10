Haley: UN Human Rights Council a 'Farce'

On Tuesday, Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley characterized the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) as a "farce," The Hill reported.

Haley, who previously held the role of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2018, serving under her fellow contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, former President Donald Trump, offered her remarks on Tuesday regarding China and Cuba's reappointment to the UNHRC.

"I saw it as ambassador firsthand & today is further proof," Haley said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "China & Cuba are human rights abusers, & today they won reelection to an entity that's supposed to protect human rights. The UNHRC is a sham. It is not worthy of its name."

The UNHRC is an intergovernmental body of 47 member states within the United Nations system. Its primary mandate is the promotion and protection of human rights on a global scale. Throughout the year, the UNHRC convenes to address a broad range of thematic human rights issues.

According to the U.N., 15 new members were elected to the council on Tuesday, including the appointments of China & Cuba. Russia and Peru were unsuccessful in their bids for seats, as confirmed by the U.N.

According to the State Department, China has a documented range of alleged human rights abuses, including coercive population control practices, compulsory labor, arbitrary confinement in internment facilities, allegations of torture, reports of physical and sexual mistreatment, extensive surveillance, instances of family separation, and restrictions on cultural and religious freedoms.

During her ongoing presidential campaign, Haley has emerged as a vocal critic of China. She recently labeled visits by Cabinet members of the Biden administration as "embarrassing" in the previous month.

"You don't send Cabinet members over to China to appease them," Haley said in an interview on CNN's "State of The Union." "You start getting serious with China and say we're not going to put up with it. They keep sending different Cabinet officials over, and it's embarrassing."

In a speech earlier this year, Haley did not hesitate to criticize Trump, asserting that he had exhibited "moral weakness" during his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Trump was almost singularly focused on our trade relationship with China … but Trump did too little about the rest of the Chinese threat," Haley said. "He did not put us on a stronger military foothold in Asia. He did not stop the flow of American technology and investment into the Chinese military. He did not effectively rally our allies against the Chinese threat.

"Even the trade deal he signed came up short when China predictably failed to live up to its commitments."