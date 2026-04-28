Rep. Self to Newsmax: FISA Abuses Prove 'Surveillance State' Growing

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, warned Tuesday on Newsmax that abuses tied to federal surveillance authorities show the United States is drifting toward a "surveillance state," arguing reforms are needed to protect Americans' constitutional rights.

Self told guest host Lidia Curanaj on "Bianca Across the Nation" that provisions under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act are being misused against U.S. citizens, despite the law's original intent to monitor foreign threats.

"FISA itself is supposed to surveil foreigners on foreign soil," Self said. "And yet, we know that abuses are happening here in America against U.S. citizens. That's what we're trying to stop."

Self's comments align with ongoing debates in Congress over Section 702 of FISA, which allows intelligence agencies to collect communications of non-Americans abroad but has drawn scrutiny over incidental collection involving U.S. citizens. Lawmakers from both parties have pushed for changes, citing past FBI queries involving U.S. persons.

Self drew a sharp line around constitutional protections, invoking the Fourth Amendment.

"Look, the Fourth Amendment guarantees your right against unreasonable search and seizure," he said. "The Fourth Amendment is not a suggestion."

"The Fourth Amendment is part of the Constitution," added Self. "That's what we're trying to protect."

He emphasized that his concerns are not with the broader intelligence community's mission overseas, but specifically with domestic enforcement.

"We have no problem with the CIA or the NSA," Self said. "I want them to run as far and as fast to find all of the bad guys around the world, so our military can go deal with it. Our problem is with the FBI portion of foreign intelligence surveillance."

"The FBI is where the problems lie," he added. "That's where the abuses happen. That's what we're trying to stop."

Self also referenced growing public concern about government monitoring, pointing to policies such as a federally mandated vehicle "kill switch" set to be included in new cars beginning in 2027. Although noting the provision is not part of FISA, he said it underscores broader fears.

"The kill switch just makes Americans aware of just how much of a surveillance state we have," Self said.

Congress on April 17 approved, and President Donald Trump signed the next day, a 10-day extension on Section 702, which was set to expire on April 20. The short-term extension ends Thursday.

Trump has backed extending Section 702, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told Newsmax earlier this month he is working on building a consensus for an extension.

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