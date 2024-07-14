Nigel Farage: I'm Flying to RNC to Support Trump

Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, formerly the Brexit Party, announced he would be traveling to the United States this week to support former President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention, as well as show support after an assassination attempt.

"Next week, I will be travelling to Milwaukee to the Republican Convention. I do so to support my friend, Donald Trump, as we head into the later stages of an era-defining election. He is the favourite to win — and after today's heinous acts he will win — and I am determined to do all I can to ensure the UK's special relationship with the US is as strong as it can be," Farage wrote in The Telegraph.

Farage's announcement that he would be traveling to the U.S. was bookended with criticisms calling out violence against politicians.

"The 'be-kind' brigade must now realise that their language has an impact," he wrote. "It has become commonplace among the media elite to view Trump as an authoritarian fascist — it is now so normal to hear that those of us on the Right, who care about our countries, are somehow authoritarian dictators.

"Take the last week — Biden has declared that Trump should be 'in a bullseye' and that he is a 'dictator.'

"We don't know the motives of the 20-year-old shooter. But we do know that as our political discourse becomes more febrile; and as the Left become more desperate to attack those of us who stand up for what we believe, the more violent it becomes," Farage continued.

"It shouldn't be normal to throw cement, rocks or drinks at me. And yet, for many on the Left, the language of violence has become their last resort. And we're now seeing the consequences."

Farage won a seat in the British parliament for the first time on July 5 in the seaside English town of Clacton-on-Sea.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.