Nigel Farage to Newsmax: US Untrustworthy Under Biden

Monday, 25 March 2024 10:26 PM EDT

There are people at the diplomatic level in Britain who have reservations about trusting the U.S. under President Joe Biden, Nigel Farage, a British politician who led the Brexit movement, told Newsmax on Monday.

Because of Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021, "there are people now at diplomatic level, quietly whispering behind their hands,' ... can we still trust America?'" Farage told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

Noting that Biden said in his inauguration speech that "America is back ... America is back on the world stage, Farage paraphrased Biden, saying, "That nasty man from New York with the big hair has gone. He was an isolationist.

"The truth is it's absolutely the reverse," Farage said, adding that former President Donald Trump made it clear to him that the U.S. would take full leadership if NATO countries pay their contributions.

"You wouldn't get that from Joe Biden," Farage said. "[W]e learn through history that peace comes through strength. Peace comes through resilience. Peace comes through making sure your military is in the right place to be a deterrent. And all of that ... is being lost."

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

Monday, 25 March 2024 10:26 PM
