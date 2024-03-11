Nigel Farage to Newsmax: Mass Migration Lowers Productivity

Nigel Farage, former Brexit Party leader and GB News host, told Newsmax on Monday that "mass migration lowers wages for average workers, lowers productivity in a country, and finishes up with big bills."

With immigration set to be one of the top campaign issues in 2024, Farage cautioned the United States to not go down the same path as Great Britain warning that all the free benefits will lead to a lack of integration in big cities.

"We have had Muslim protests in London where members of parliament are scared to leave the building. You are in a position where you can stop it before you get as bad as us, and Biden won't lift a finger," he said during an appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

Farage concluded by saying that immigration is only good if "people come to your country and wanna be a part of it. If they wanna live separate lives, it's a recipe for disaster."

