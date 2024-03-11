×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nigel farage | immigration | election | border | great britain | protests

Nigel Farage to Newsmax: Mass Migration Lowers Productivity

By    |   Monday, 11 March 2024 08:23 PM EDT

Nigel Farage, former Brexit Party leader and GB News host, told Newsmax on Monday that "mass migration lowers wages for average workers, lowers productivity in a country, and finishes up with big bills."

With immigration set to be one of the top campaign issues in 2024, Farage cautioned the United States to not go down the same path as Great Britain warning that all the free benefits will lead to a lack of integration in big cities.

"We have had Muslim protests in London where members of parliament are scared to leave the building. You are in a position where you can stop it before you get as bad as us, and Biden won't lift a finger," he said during an appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

Farage concluded by saying that immigration is only good if "people come to your country and wanna be a part of it. If they wanna live separate lives, it's a recipe for disaster."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Nigel Farage, former Brexit Party leader and GB News host, told Newsmax on Monday that "mass migration lowers wages for average workers, lowers productivity in a country, and finishes up with big bills.
nigel farage, immigration, election, border, great britain, protests
209
2024-23-11
Monday, 11 March 2024 08:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved