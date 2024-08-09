Rep. Sherrill Weighs N.J. Gubernatorial Run

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, R-N.J., told Axios she is strongly considering running for governor in the Garden State next year.

Sherrill said she would make the decision after Election Day, where she is running for a fourth term in New Jersey's 11th Congressional District.

As governor, Sherrill told Axios she would oversee the Gateway Hudson River rail project that will double N.J. Transit and Amtrak capacity and would push Amtrak to address train delays and repair rail lines. Sherrill said she also wants to improve the state's public schools, Axios said.

"Having strong women Democratic governors in these times is so important, whether it's to push back against any MAGA Republican incursions or to support a new President [Kamala] Harris," Sherrill said.

The New Jersey governor's race has gotten crowded as a slew of politicians have jumped in to succeed race term-limited Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, former New Jersey state Senate President Steve Sweeney, and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop are running for the Democrat nomination, NorthJersey.com reported. Rep. Josh Gottheimer said he is considering jumping in.

Former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, state Sen. Jon Bramnick, former state Sen. Ed Durr, and conservative radio host Bill Spadea are running for the Republican nomination.