WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | auto | tariffs | complex

Industry Analysis: Trump Auto Tariffs Are Complex And Costly

By    |   Saturday, 12 April 2025 06:24 PM EDT

The Center For Automotive Research (CAR) said President Donald Trump's automotive tariffs are complex and will hike costs associated with every light duty vehicles sold or produced in the United States.

The Ann Arbor Michigan based center estimated in a new analysis that since no vehicle is entirely produced within US borders, none will escape the 25% tariff imposed by the president. Even though the president's aim is to rebuild auto production in America, CAR said the impact of vehicle tariffs will be widespread. And may hurt.

CAR said the cost impact on all automakers in the US will top $107 billion. And for just the remaining three automakers left in Detroit, the former auto capital of the world, the tariff price tag is almost $42 billion.

The CAR report said, "As a result, all automakers operating in the U.S. would face increased costs due to tariffs on both imported parts used in domestic production and on imported vehicles. The Detroit Three automakers would bear greater overall cost increases from tariffs on imported parts — affecting domestic vehicle production — than from tariffs on their imported vehicles.

A White House fact sheet posted in March said Trump's policies are proven to create his desired impact of strengthening the manufacturing in general, and specifically the U.S. auto production and jobs.

A 2024 study on the effects of President Trump’s tariffs in his first term found that they “strengthened the U.S. economy” and “led to significant reshoring” in industries like manufacturing and steel production."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Center For Automotive Research (CAR) said President Donald Trump's automotive tariffs are complex and will hike costs associated with every light duty vehicles sold or produced in the United States.
trump, auto, tariffs, complex
250
2025-24-12
Saturday, 12 April 2025 06:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved