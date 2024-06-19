Bill Spadea to Newsmax: If I Win, N.J. Won't Be Sanctuary State

Bill Spadea, a well-known radio host who this week announced his Republican candidacy for governor of New Jersey, told Newsmax on Wednesday that if elected he would declare on day one that New Jersey is no longer a sanctuary state.

He said that illegal migration brings an upswing in criminal activity and costs the state billions of dollars a year.

Spadea told Newsmax's "Newsline" that "the illegal immigration is spiking crime and putting [New Jersey] into debt. Our state is spending billions of dollars, because we are a sanctuary state, and I am going to put an end to that."

Spadea joins a Republican primary field that includes former gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli, as well as State Senators Jon Bramnick and Ed Durr.

Spadea, who says he has a good chance to win in the blue state in the November 2025 election, described why he decided to throw his hat into the ring.

"We watched what happened in 2021 with friends and family and saying, 'How did the Republicans blow this opportunity to beat [current Gov.] Phil Murphy' and they did," Spadea said. "And one of the reasons is they had a weak nominee who is now running for the third time. And we looked at that and said, 'There is an opportunity here' and we launched an organization called the Common Sense Club and it blew up" to 152,000 members.

Spadea said that another reason he joined the race was to counter the deep-seated corruption among the state's power brokers.

"There is no question that beyond even the actual criminal charges and indictments, the corruption of the insiders is selfish and morally bankrupt," Spadea said.

He emphasized that "you got these insider politicians who are professional politicians.They are not looking out for me and you, they are not looking out for mom and dad, they are certainly not looking out for the teachers, and the cops, and the firefighters, and the construction workers, and all those in the skilled trades who go to work every day and have to figure out how to survive with an average real estate tax in New Jersey of nearly $10,000 a year and with all the costs going up."

