N.J. Governor Slammed for Public Records Overhaul Bill

Worried about possible corruption, critics are hammering New Jersey Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy for signing a measure to restrict access to government records.

The new legislation overhauls New Jersey's existing Open Public Records Act and could make it harder for media outlets and the public to access some documents, The Hill reported.

It would also continue to limit access to government text and email correspondence and allow agencies to charge more for releasing information — even if the evidence is not in complete form.

Also, the law makes it harder on lawyers to get back fees in cases where requests are wrongfully denied by agencies, The Hill reported.

In a signing statement, Murphy acknowledged the law could disappoint some, but insisted that adjustments are "relatively modest."

"I want to acknowledge that I know that this decision will disappoint many members of the advocacy community, including a number of social justice, labor, and environmental organizations, among others," Murphy said in his statement. "I have heard the many objections to the bill directly, and I know that they are made in good faith and with good intentions."

He continued: "And I know that closer to home, New Jerseyans across the political spectrum feel deeply betrayed and outraged by the serious allegations that our senior United States Senator accepted bribes from a foreign government," referring to Sen. Bob Menendez, I-N.J., who is on trial for public corruption.

"If I believed that this bill would enable corruption in any way, I would unhesitatingly veto it," Murphy said.

Critics were skeptical.

The League of Women Voters of New Jersey wrote in a post on X that the move marks a "dark day" for democracy.

"Instead of listening to the public and safeguarding transparency, NJ lawmakers have turned their backs on one of our essential rights. Hobbling public access to information is neither reform or modernization," Jesse Burns, chair of the organization said in a statement. "This long struggle to defend democracy has proven we must restore power to the people of this state so they cannot continue to be blatantly ignored by those that are meant to serve them."

Housing and Community Development Network of New Jersey, a nonprofit, stated the bill is a "travesty and a "major blow" to transparency.

Bill backers say the legislation was designed to help out clerks who deal with many public records requests, The Hill reported.