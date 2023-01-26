Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: DirecTV Deplatforming Newsmax Akin to ESG in Finance Sector

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax Thursday that DirecTV's move to deplatform Newsmax earlier this week is similar to the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) movement that has infiltrated the finance sector of the economy.

"What bothers me so much about this is they're kind of backing everyone into it," Waltz said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"It's just like this entire ESG movement that's going on in our finance sector, where if you don't agree with the liberal orthodoxy on diversity, on equity, on inclusion ... then we're going to starve you of capital, starve you of any ability to finance your business, and now, in the case of DirecTV, starve you of revenue that you've rightly earned.

"It's wrong and we're going to do everything that we can in Congress to put a stop to it," he added.

AT&T's DirecTV cut Newsmax's signal at midnight Tuesday, immediately blocking more than 13 million customers of the satellite service, DirecTV Stream and U-Verse from viewing the channel.

This is the second time in the past year that AT&T has moved to cancel a conservative channel, with DirecTV deplatforming OAN last April.

DirecTV said the move was a cost-cutting measure, despite Newsmax being the 4th highest-rated cable news channel in the nation and a top 20 cable news channel overall. Newsmax was seeking a smaller cable license fee than nearly all of the 22 lower-rated liberal channels DirecTV carries. According to Nielsen, 25 million Americans watch Newsmax on cable alone.

When asked if DirecTV should be stripped of all government contracts for cutting off Newsmax while taking taxpayer dollars from the federal government, Waltz said, "If you are subscribing to U.S. government contracts and you are taking taxpayer dollars then we need to look at what rules you need to be operating under versus a completely private business."

Pivoting to the woke overhaul of the military that he says has occurred under the Biden administration, Waltz said one of the GOP-controlled House's priorities is on getting "this nation back to war-fighting focus" by banning "CRT (Critical Race Theory) from military training and education."

"We're going to call all of these entities and the political leadership of the Biden administration to the carpet to explain how this diversity/equity/inclusion/gender obsession that they have prepares our military for winning our nation's wars," he said.

"Really, this is about standards and, at the end of the day, taking care of the men and women in the foxhole with you achieving objectives for our nation.

"The only color we should care about is red white and blue because I can guarantee you that's the only color our enemies' bullets care about," the Sunshine State congressman added.

Action You Can Take to Fight AT&T DirecTV's Censorship:

1. If you are a DirecTV customer call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air, or you can CANCEL!

[When you speak to a live operator, let them know you are aware NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.]

If you are an AT&T customer for any of their products or services, call them and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX or you will cancel. Call AT&T toll free at 888-855-2338 .

2. Call your Member of Congress or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T and DirecTV's censorship of conservative media like NEWSMAX!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info at: IWantNewsmax.com.