West Point Now Teaches Critical Race Theory

Critical Race Theory (CRT) is now being taught at West Point military academy.

Cadets at the rigorous academy in upstate New York are instructed that "whiteness" connotes "race privilege" and "structural advantage," according to newly revealed documents and course materials from the military academy, The Washington Times reported.

The documents were given to Judicial Watch after a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit was filed amid reports that CRT was appearing in military training and recommended reading lists for service members, and was being taught at the service academies.

Presentation slides at West Point instruct cadets that "in order to understand racial inequality and slavery, it is first necessary to address whiteness."



"Whiteness," the slide reads, is a "standpoint or place from which white people look at themselves and the rest of society," and refers to "a set of cultural practices that are usually unmarked and unnamed."



Another slide with a graphic that reads: "Modern Day Slavery In The USA" notes that Black people are less likely to "have a college education, receive recommended medical screening tests, receive bank approval for a housing mortgage, own their own homes or receive a job promotion."

A further presentation informs cadets that "racism is ordinary, race is socially constructed, and White Americans have primarily benefited from civil rights legislation."



The Department of Defense (DOD) divulged more than 600 pages of documents including presentation slides, course outlines, and emails exposing the extent of CRT instruction at West Point, The Washington Times reported.

"Our military is under attack — from within," said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. "These documents show racist, anti-American CRT propaganda is being used to try to radicalize our rising generation of Army leadership at West Point."

Rep. Mike Waltz, a Florida Republican, said the superintendent of West Point confirmed that the academy hosted a course that includes critical race theory and a seminar titled "Understanding Whiteness and White Rage" that was attended by more than 100 cadets.

The seminar was "taught by a woman who described the Republican Party and Republican Party platform [as] a platform of White supremacy."



CRT emerged at universities in the 1970s as a legal theory examining bias within institutions. The theory, which has evolved from a legal framework, asserts that a racial hierarchy exists in American society and that racism has become normalized.

The theory says that racism is part of everyday life, so people — white or nonwhite — who don’t intend to be racist can nevertheless make choices that fuel racism.

Some critics claim that the theory advocates discriminating against white people in order to achieve equity, according to Education Week.

