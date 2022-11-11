Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Ban Wokeness, CRT From the Military

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., who easily won office for a third straight time Tuesday, said he hopes to take over as chair of military readiness to help get rid of "wokeness" in the U.S. military.

"That [role] will have responsibility of all training, military-wide: all of our bases; our facilities, logistics and maintenance; and our service academies. So when you have, for example, West Point teaching a class, titled 'How to Cope With Your Whiteness and Your White Rage,' that's unacceptable," Waltz told Newsmax's "Spicer & Co."

"I promise you we are going to ban CRT [critical race theory]; we are going to carve this out of the military. We have the secretary of the army putting a strategy before Congress on how to help take all of our tanks electric. Are you kidding me? Are there charging stations in Ukraine and Africa right now? We're going to get back to war fighting, and we're going to get to the bottom of this recruiting crisis."

Waltz also called on veterans to continue serving.

"Thank you for going to combat and serving this great nation, but your community still needs you. Your country still needs you," he said. "Get engaged; run for office at a local level, state level, federal level. We need that leadership, teamwork, discipline and mission focus in our political space. I'm thrilled so many have stepped up, but they need to keep stepping up to fight for the future of this great nation."

He also said the families of the 13 U.S. service members who died in the 2021 terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, deserve accountability "and they deserve answers."

"We [also] need to know what happened with the COVID virus and the origins of it. The last three came from China. We have no reason to believe that the next one is going to come from China. I believe the big one is coming. Chairman Xi [Jinping] has made that clear. We need veterans in office who know how to prepare for that and, hopefully, deter it. Right now, we need to be arming up Taiwan in the right way so that it doesn't happen."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!