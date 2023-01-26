Trump Mocks CNN, 'MSDNC' Ratings, Says 'Put Newsmax Back On'

One day after denouncing the "disgusting" DirecTV move of "deplatforming" Newsmax, former President Donald Trump continued his rebuke of liberal media bias.

"Cancel CNN & MSDNC (MSNBC)," Trump posted Thursday night on Truth Social. "Fake news should not be allowed to 'stink up' our airwaves! DirecTV, which is doing really badly, & AT&T, which is doing even worse, should be ashamed of themselves for dropping Newsmax and OAN.

"We should drop them!!!"

It was the second in a pair of posts in which Trump bashed the bias of AT&T and DirecTV, and their struggling bottom lines and "pathetically bad" ratings.

"I think that AT&T, which is heavily over $leveraged, and it's DirecTV, should cancel CNN & MSDNC (MSNBC) in that their ratings are so pathetically bad that it must be an embarrassment to be associated with them," Trump wrote first on Truth Social. "Put Newsmax & OAN back on — the Republican Party demands it!!!"

DirecTV said it was taking the step as a "cost-cutting" – a similar claim made after it deplatformed OAN last year.

DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, many with low ratings, and all get paid hefty license fees.

Newsmax was seeking a very small license fee as the nation's 4th highest-rated cable news channel.

Also, on Wednesday, Trump said AT&T's decision to drop NEWSMAX was "disgusting" and he called for supporters to cancel DirecTV and other AT&T services.

