Mike Pence: Iran War 'Had to Happen'

The U.S. and Israel war with Iran "had to happen," former Vice President Mike Pence said, defending the conflict as necessary to confront decades of aggression by Tehran.

"Iran has been at war with America and our most cherished ally, Israel, for 47 years," Pence said in a televised Sunday interview, arguing that the regime has long targeted U.S. troops and interests through proxy forces.

The conflict has stretched into its third month, with rising energy prices and heightened tensions in the Middle East.

A recent Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos survey found that a majority of Americans remain skeptical, with 61% saying the U.S. military action against Iran was a mistake.

Despite that public hesitation, Pence has doubled down in support of President Donald Trump’s strategy, portraying it as a necessary stand against a hostile regime.

In a post on X, he praised Trump's latest initiative to secure shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a "strong move" and expressing support for U.S. troops involved in the operation.

"God bless all our troops engaged in Project Freedom," Pence wrote Sunday night.

The effort, aimed at reopening one of the world's most critical shipping lanes, comes as Iran has restricted maritime traffic, driving up global oil prices.

Gas prices in the U.S. have surged to an average of about $4.46 per gallon, up significantly from last year, underscoring the economic impact of the conflict.

Trump has framed the mission as both strategic and humanitarian, pledging to help guide ships safely through the strait to restore global commerce.

The move reflects a broader effort by the administration to pressure Iran while maintaining leverage in ongoing negotiations.

Pence, who has consistently supported a strong U.S. posture toward Iran, also reiterated his backing for military action in recent public appearances.

Speaking at an event in Ohio earlier this month, he said he supports Trump's decision to use force against Iran and emphasized the importance of maintaining American strength on the world stage.

"We worked together closely," Pence said of his time with Trump, The Columbus Dispatch reported, highlighting their shared approach to foreign policy and national security.

Supporters of the administration argue that decisive action is necessary to counter Iran's destabilizing activities and prevent the development of nuclear weapons.

Critics, however, warn that the conflict risks escalating further and question the long-term strategy.