GOP Readies Iran Strike Go-Ahead Amid Rising Tensions

A group of Senate Republicans is quietly preparing legislation to authorize the use of military force against Iran, positioning Congress to move quickly if President Donald Trump orders renewed strikes, according to sources familiar with the discussions who spoke with Semafor.

Lawmakers expect to receive a fresh notification from the administration if hostilities resume, after Trump said Friday that the initial phase of fighting had ended.

Under the War Powers Act, Congress can fast-track such a measure, allowing "expedited" consideration of a military authorization introduced within the first 30 days of a new 60-day window of conflict — setting up a potential rapid vote on the Senate floor.

The effort comes as tensions remain elevated in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping lane.

Iranian state TV claimed Monday that the country's navy blocked "American-Zionist" warships from entering the waterway, while the Fars news agency went further, alleging two missiles struck a U.S. warship near Jask Island after it ignored Iranian warnings.

Those claims remain unverified. Reuters said it could not independently confirm the reports, and there was no immediate U.S. response.

A senior U.S. official, however, denied that any American ship had been hit, according to Axios.

Iran had warned U.S. forces earlier Monday to stay out of the strait after Trump said the United States would "guide out" ships stranded in the Gulf amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Trump provided limited details about the plan, which is aimed at helping vessels and their crews that have been stuck in the region for more than two months and are reportedly running low on food and supplies.

"We have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business," Trump said Sunday in a post on Truth Social.

Iranian officials responded with a warning of their own, instructing commercial vessels and oil tankers not to move unless coordinated with Tehran's military.

"We have repeatedly said the security of the Strait of Hormuz is in our hands and that the safe passage of vessels needs to be coordinated with ⁠the armed forces," Ali Abdollahi, head of Iran's unified command, said in a statement.

"We warn that any foreign armed forces, especially the aggressive U.S. Army, will be attacked if they intend to approach and ⁠enter ⁠the Strait of Hormuz," Abdollahi added.

On Capitol Hill, aides are reportedly reviewing whether the Republican-backed strike authorization would face a 60-vote threshold in the Senate. Some GOP lawmakers believe it could ultimately pass with a simple majority.

The proposal is expected to include limits on deploying U.S. ground troops and set a defined time frame for any military action, according to Semafor.