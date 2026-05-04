Trump Calls on South Korea After Iran Incident

President Donald Trump said Monday that Iran targeted vessels linked to international shipping operations near the Strait of Hormuz, including a South Korean cargo ship.

He called on Seoul to join a U.S.-led maritime security effort.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iranian forces had "taken some shots at unrelated Nations with respect to the Ship Movement, PROJECT FREEDOM," a reference to an ongoing U.S. mission aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the strategically critical waterway.

"Perhaps it's time for South Korea to come and join the mission!" Trump wrote, suggesting broader international participation in the effort.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage connecting the Persian Gulf to the open ocean, is one of the world's most important oil transit routes. Tensions in the region have periodically raised concerns about disruptions to global energy supplies and commercial shipping.

Trump said U.S. forces had responded to recent incidents by intercepting multiple Iranian vessels.

"We've shot down seven small Boats or, as they like to call them, 'fast' Boats. It's all they have left," he wrote, referring to small, fast-attack craft often used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps navy.

Despite the reported encounters, Trump said there had been no significant damage to vessels transiting the strait, aside from the incident involving the South Korean ship.

"Other than the South Korean Ship, there has been, at this moment, no damage going through the Strait," he said.

It was not immediately clear when the reported incidents occurred or whether any injuries were sustained. U.S. defense officials have not yet released detailed information about the encounters.

Trump said additional details would be provided during a planned Pentagon briefing.

"Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, will have a News Conference tomorrow morning," he wrote.

The comments come amid heightened scrutiny of maritime security in the Middle East, where U.S. forces and allied partners have sought to deter threats to commercial shipping lanes.

Previous incidents in the region have included the seizure or harassment of tankers and cargo vessels by Iranian forces, prompting international responses and calls for coordinated patrols.

South Korea has historically participated in multinational maritime security efforts, though its level of involvement has varied depending on regional tensions and domestic considerations.