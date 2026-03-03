Mike Pence to Newsmax: US Boots on Ground Not Needed in Iran

Former Vice President Mike Pence told Newsmax on Tuesday the campaign against Iran's military and political leadership can succeed without deploying U.S. ground troops.

Pence, who has at times had a prickly relationship with President Donald Trump since leaving office, told "Finnerty" he was "proud" of the operation and the U.S. forces carrying it out.

"Can I just pause for a second and say how proud I am of the men and women of our armed forces in Operation Epic Fury?"

He continued, "The nearly flawless — we've lost American lives, so we don't say flawless — but the nearly flawless execution of this plan, the overwhelming and effective planning by our Joint Chiefs, the execution by all of our naval, Marine, even Coast Guard soldiers in the region has just been extraordinary."

The United States and Israel are targeting Iran's military infrastructure and political leadership following tensions over Tehran's nuclear ambitions and support for regional proxy groups.

Pence said the U.S. has effectively been confronting Iran for decades.

"I've recognized since I was a member of Congress from Indiana that since 47 years ago, Iran declared war on the United States, on our most cherished ally, Israel," Pence said.

He cited the 1979 hostage crisis and the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut, which killed 241 U.S. service members, including 220 Marines, saying Iran has long operated through proxies such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.

"We have spent the last 47 years literally fighting the tentacles of Iran," Pence said.

Pence rejected suggestions that his support for regime change in Tehran is tied to speaking fees he received from Iranian opposition groups after leaving office.

"Oh, heavens no," he said when asked if the payments influenced his position. He said his speeches were intended to support "the people of Iran who believe in a free and democratic and nonnuclear future."

"I have made it clear that I stand with the people of Iran," Pence said.

He praised Trump for directly targeting Iran's nuclear capabilities.

"I couldn't be more proud of President Donald Trump for making the decision last year to use U.S. forces to directly strike at the nuclear facilities in Iran," Pence said, referring to Operation Midnight Hammer.

"I give him all the credit in the world for unleashing the overwhelming force of the American military."

Despite concerns the conflict could evolve into another prolonged Middle East war, Pence said he does not believe U.S. troops will need to deploy on the ground in Iran.

"No, I don't think it will," Pence said when asked if the mission will require "boots on the ground."

"What I’m talking about is continuing the kind of heavy, strategic, targeted bombardment against the military and security infrastructure," he said.

"What I perceive is the president wants to create the conditions where the people of Iran are going to be able to reclaim their country for freedom."

