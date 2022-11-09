Part-Time Uber Driver Max Frost 1st Gen Z Congress Member

Part-time Uber driver Maxwell Frost on Wednesday became the first Generation Z member elected to serve in Congress after he defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish in Florida’s 10th Congressional District.

"WE WON!!!! History was made tonight. We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future," Frost said in a tweet on Tuesday night.

"I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to represent my home in the United States Congress," he added.

Frost, 25, ran in a heavily blue district being relinquished by Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who challenged Marco Rubio for his senate seat this year.

Rubio beat Demings handily, 57.7% to 41.3%.

Frost, who was heavily favored to win the Orlando-based seat, on his website said he was adopted. He first became an activist after the mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, and before running for Congress, served as the national organizing director for March Our Lives, a group that advocates for gun control policy.

He raised over $2.5 million and was endorsed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, as well as the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

"As a young man, I experienced police abuse firsthand and saw my community ravaged by gun violence," Frost wrote on his website.

"And I’ve experienced how working people and people of color are unjustly marginalized and left behind in our society," he added.

Gen Z typically refers to people born between the late 1990s and early 2010s. Candidates must be at least 25 years old to become a member of Congress.