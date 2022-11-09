Democrat Gov. Kelly Wins 2nd Term in GOP-Leaning Kansas

Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, won reelection in GOP-leaning Kansas, overcoming Republican efforts to tie her to President Joe Biden and high inflation.

Kelly defeated Republican Derek Schmidt, the state’s three-term attorney general, after highlighting Kansas’ improved finances and greater spending on public schools on her watch, as well as successes in luring businesses. Kelly’s support for abortion rights also likely played an important role, though she didn’t emphasize that issue in her fall campaign.

With at least 90% of vote counted by Wednesday afternoon, Kelly had 49.1% to Schmidt's 47.6%, according to tallies by Newsmax's election partner.

“The people of Kansas sent a very clear message at the polls yesterday. Kansans said we will keep moving forward as a state, full steam ahead – there will be no turning backward,” Kelly said Wednesday in a statement declaring victory. “Perhaps above all, I believe Kansans voted today for civility, for cooperation, for listening to one another, and for a spirit of bi-partisan problem-solving, that’s become all too rare in our politics today.”

Republicans had high hopes of ousting the only Democrat governor seeking reelection this year in a state that ex-President Donald Trump won easily in 2020.

David Toland, the state’s commerce secretary, was elected lieutenant governor on Kelly’s ticket. He is likely to remain commerce secretary as lieutenant governor.