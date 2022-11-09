Oz Calls Fetterman to Concede Pennsylvania's Senate Race

Dr. Mehmet Oz early Wednesday phoned John Fetterman to concede Pennsylvania's senate race, according to Fetterman's campaign.

"This morning I called John Fetterman and congratulated him. I wish him and his family all the best, both personally and as our next United States senator," Oz said in a statement. "Campaigning throughout our great Commonwealth was the honor of a lifetime, and I will cherish the memories and the people I met. Pennsylvanians showed up with passion and a vision for a bright future that I found inspiring every day. I want to thank my supporters, so many of whom worked tirelessly to spread our message and support me and my family.

"We are facing big problems as a country and we need everyone to put down their partisan swords and focus on getting the job done," he added. "With bold leadership that brings people together, we can create real change. As a doctor, I always do my best to help others heal. That's why I ran for Senate. I hope we begin the healing process as a nation soon."

Pennsylvania Democrat Lt. Gov. Fetterman, who had a stroke days before winning the Democrat nomination in May, won a closely watched race against Oz, a Republican and celebrity television physician endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

The pair ran one of the most expensive and hotly contested Senate contests in the country.